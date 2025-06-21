“I did not move a muscle when I first heard that an atom bomb had wiped out Hiroshima.”

Saints say the most extraordinary things. Their thinking seems not of this world — or else it is and ours is not. The speaker here is Mohandas Gandhi (1869-1948), honored in India as “Mahatma” (“great soul”) and “Father of the Nation.”

His was a very long, very arduous, ultimately tragic struggle — against British colonial rule, against Indian violence in resistance to it, against modern ways in general with their rampant materialism. Also against himself — the weaknesses of flesh and spirit he perceived in himself — for he too, after all, was only human.