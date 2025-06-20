Fighting between Iran and Israel could deflect global attention from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and even bolster Kremlin's war effort, Ukrainian officials say.
Israel launched a massive bombing campaign on Iran last week that prompted Tehran — a close ally of Russia — to strike back with missiles and drones.
The conflict has pushed up the price of oil — a key revenue stream funding Russia's invasion.
