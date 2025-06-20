Spain has asked to opt out of NATO's plan to increase members' defense spending to 5% of their gross domestic product, a move that could derail a summit at which the military alliance plans to ask them to commit to the target.

In a letter sent to NATO chief Mark Rutte on Thursday and seen by Reuters, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez requested a "more flexible formula" that either makes the spending target optional or excludes Spain from its application.

He said it was not Spain's intention to obstruct the outcome of next week's NATO summit. But any agreement to raise defense spending — a response to a request by U.S. President Donald Trump — would require unanimous approval by the 32 member states.