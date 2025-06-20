U.S. President Donald Trump can continue to use national guard troops to respond to protests in Los Angeles as a legal challenge over his use of the military proceeds, a federal appeals court ruled.

In a win for the White House, a three-judge panel in San Francisco on Thursday said the Trump administration can keep using California National Guard troops to respond to the protests. In effect, it doesn’t change the situation on the ground in Los Angeles, where the federal government has been deploying the military for more than a week.

Thursday’s decision isn’t the final ruling on the matter and is likely to be immediately challenged. California could appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, or a bigger panel in the same appeals court. The lower court that had ordered the federal government to return control of the troops to the state will also hold a hearing on Friday.