The government will survey rice farmers about their production intentions for the next year as well as in five and 10 years, agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Thursday.

By understanding farmers' medium- and long-term plans on planting areas and others, the government aims to promote a drastic review of its rice policy.

It will ask farmers to respond via an online questionnaire until the end of July.

"It's essential to realize policies to create an environment in which farmers can produce (rice) with peace of mind in the future," Koizumi said.

Currently, subsidies support crop conversion to limit rice production and stabilize prices of the Japanese staple food. The government hopes to study to what extent farmers can increase production ahead of a possible review to the current scheme.

The ministry surveys and announces production intentions of rice farmers every year through related organizations. A recent survey showed that the 2025 acreage for rice was the largest in five years as of the end of April.

Additionally, the ministry is asking municipalities to develop regional plans for farmland use over the next decade.

"We want to confirm the intention of each rice farmer," Koizumi said. "We'll use (the survey results) as a reference if we are to make a major change in our policy direction."

He encouraged individuals, including those with feedback for the minister, to share their opinions, saying they should comment freely.