Fuji TV settled with the victim of a “sexual violence” incident — which occurred as an extension of the company’s operations involving former TV personality Masahiro Nakai and a former female announcer at the broadcaster — with an apology and compensation.

According to the network’s statement released Thursday, Fuji TV President Kenji Shimizu apologized in-person to the unnamed woman over the incident, as well as the fact that the company did not respond appropriately despite her having reported the misconduct to the company.

The company also took responsibility for having caused her additional emotional distress due to its initial reactions to the incident. The amount of the compensation was not disclosed.