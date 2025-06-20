The Pentagon has set a “global standard” for Japan and other U.S. allies to spend 5% of gross domestic product on defense, in the first official confirmation that Washington is asking Tokyo to pump up its defense budget even further.

In a statement given to The Japan Times on Friday, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell pointed to a majority of NATO nations that have signed on to U.S. requests to boost defense spending to the 5% level, saying that “European allies are now setting the global standard for our alliances, especially in Asia, which is 5% of GDP spending on defense.”

Asked whether Parnell’s remarks apply specifically to Japan, a U.S. defense official said it “is inclusive for all of our allies across the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan.”