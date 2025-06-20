The government on Friday adopted a plan for Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to visit Mongolia as state guests from July 6 to 13.
They will be the first reigning emperor and empress to visit Mongolia. The emperor visited the country in 2007 when he was crown prince.
The schedule of the upcoming trip was decided at a Cabinet meeting.
