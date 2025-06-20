Japan's plans to develop a next-generation fighter jet alongside Britain and Italy have taken a significant step forward, with the three core companies involved in the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP) launching a joint venture on Friday that will be in charge of delivering the aircraft.

Named Edgewing , the new firm — which brings together Britain’s BAE Systems, Italy’s Leonardo and the Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement Co. (JAIEC) — will be responsible for the fighter’s design and development and will remain the design authority for the life of the product, which is expected to be in service beyond 2070. JAIEC is a joint venture launched last July between the Society of Japanese Aerospace Companies and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Edgewing will be headquartered in the English town of Reading to ensure maximum alignment and collaboration with the GCAP International Government Organization (GIGO) set up last year at the same location to manage the multibillion-dollar project, but will also feature joint teams working in each of the partner nations.