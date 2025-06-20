Construction costs for three more foreign pavilions at the ongoing 2025 Osaka Expo allegedly remain unpaid to subcontractors, sources said Thursday.

The total amount of unpaid costs for the German, Serbian and Romanian pavilions are said to reach hundreds of millions of yen.

Unpaid construction costs have already been found for Malta's pavilion. According to a source familiar with the situation, the same company is involved in ordering the construction of the aforementioned pavilions.

The company, founded in 2016, prepares and manages large-scale events, according to a credit research firm. In 2021, the company undertook a materials leasing task for the Tokyo Olympics and posted sales of ¥1.7 billion.

The company said that its official in charge of the matter is currently in France and is unable to answer questions.

Subcontractors have filed a lawsuit against the company in the Tokyo District Court, claiming that they have not received a total of about ¥120 million in construction fees.