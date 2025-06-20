After less than a year in office, Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has her back to the wall — and little room left to maneuver.
For months, the 38-year-old — the second woman and the youngest Thai to hold the position — has grappled with a faltering economy that has stalled her Pheu Thai party's flagship economic scheme while coping with an unwieldy ruling coalition.
But the leaked audio of a phone call with Cambodia's former leader Hun Sen, after weeks of bickering between the two Southeast Asian neighbors over a disputed border, could be the final blow to her 10-month term.
