China's military on Friday condemned the sailing of a British warship through the Taiwan Strait as a deliberate attempt to "cause trouble," as Taiwan's president ordered stepped-up monitoring in response to Chinese military activities.

Britain's Royal Navy said the patrol vessel HMS Spey conducted a routine navigation through the narrow waterway that was part of a long-planned deployment and took place in full compliance with international law.

China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, considers the strait to be Chinese waters. Taiwan, the United States and many of its allies say it is an international waterway.