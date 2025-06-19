During its war on Ukraine, Russia has leaned on North Korea for artillery shells and troops, and on Iran for drone technology. The payback for the two members of what former U.S. President George W. Bush once called the "Axis of Evil” has been markedly different.

A year after Kim Jong Un signed a mutual defense pact with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the North Korean leader appears to be in his most secure position since taking power in late 2011.

Alongside valuable experience gained on the battlefield in Russia pushing back incursions from Ukraine, Pyongyang is believed to have bolstered its military with modern anti-aircraft missiles and advanced electronic warfare systems from Moscow. Russian supplies of oil and food have also helped Kim’s regime overcome the effects of suffocating global sanctions.