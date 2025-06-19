U.S. President Donald Trump concluded a meeting Wednesday with top advisers as he weighed whether to plunge the U.S. into the ongoing war between Israel and Iran, but the White House offered few clues about whether he had decided to join the offensive aimed at destroying Tehran’s nuclear program.

Before the meeting, Trump told reporters he had not yet made a final decision but again chastened Iranian leaders for being "late” to negotiate with him while reiterating his determination not to let the country obtain a nuclear weapon.

Trump earlier in the week approved a military attack plan targeting Iran but withheld the final authorization as he weighed whether Tehran would meet his demands, the Wall Street Journal reported.