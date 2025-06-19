President Donald Trump met Pakistan’s army chief Wednesday in Washington as the U.S. considers supporting Israeli airstrikes on Iran, a country with a cooperative and complex relationship with the government in Islamabad.

As the leader of the military, Pakistan’s Asim Munir is widely seen as the most powerful person in Pakistan, wielding the final word on critical matters from foreign policy to internal politics and the economy.

The meeting came as the capital was fixated on speculation that the U.S. may join Israel’s attacks aimed at disabling Iran’s nuclear program. Trump said multiple times he hadn’t made a decision on the issue, but signaled he had discussed it with Munir.