As the conflict in Israel and Iran continues to intensify, Japan said Thursday it is deploying Self-Defense Forces aircraft to the nearby country of Djibouti to be on standby for a possible air evacuation of Japanese nationals.

“The situation in the Middle East is becoming increasingly tense as Israel and Iran continue to exchange attacks,” said Defense Minister Gen Nakatani. “Ensuring the safety of Japanese citizens overseas is an important responsibility of the government.”

There are currently around 1,000 Japanese people in Israel and 280 in Iran, according to the Foreign Ministry.