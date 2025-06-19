The ruling Liberal Democratic Party unveiled its campaign promises for the upcoming Upper House election Thursday, focusing on cash handouts of ¥20,000 ($137) for everyone and ¥40,000 for children and low-income earners.

The party also pledged to increase the nation’s gross domestic product to ¥1 quadrillion from the current ¥600 trillion and boost average income by 50%, both by 2040. “Driving Japan forward, enriching lives” will be the party’s campaign slogan.

“In the face of challenges such as rising prices and the impact of U.S. tariffs, people tend to be defensive,” LDP policy chief Itsunori Onodera told a news conference on Thursday, "but we decided to go back to the original mission of politics, which is enriching lives.”