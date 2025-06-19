The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan has decided to forgo a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Cabinet in the ongoing ordinary session of the parliament, which ends on Sunday.

CDP leader Yoshihiko Noda conveyed the decision Thursday to Seiji Maehara, co-head of Nippon Ishin no Kai.

The CDP chief said that there should not be a political vacuum amid ongoing tariff negotiations between the Japanese and U.S. governments. He also mentioned heightened tensions in the Middle East.