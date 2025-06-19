The public approval rate for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Cabinet climbed to 27.0% for the month of June, rising for the first time in four months, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Thursday.

The figure was up 6.1 percentage points from May, likely reflecting measures that were taken to combat soaring rice prices under new agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

Meanwhile, the disapproval rating fell 4.5 points to 48.4%.

The survey found that 63.8% backed Koizumi's initiatives, including those related to the release of government-stockpiled rice, while 17.9% did not.

An increase in rice production in Japan, which Koizumi has expressed a desire to achieve, was supported by 84.3% and opposed by 3.1%. Meanwhile, 25.4% were in favor of increasing rice imports, and 52.5% were against it.

Asked about the election of the House of Councilors, the upper chamber of parliament, which is expected to be held in July, 37.3% expressed hope that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, will maintain a majority in the Upper House, while 34.3% favored a majority for opposition forces.

Among reasons for supporting the Ishiba Cabinet, 10.7% cited a lack of suitable alternatives, 8.0% expressed trust in the prime minister and 4.8% supported the LDP.

On the other hand, 25.3% of those who did not support the Cabinet said they had no expectations, 17.4% criticized its leadership, and 16.7% disapproved of its policies.

The interview survey, conducted over four days through Monday, covered 2,000 people aged 18 and over in Japan. Valid responses came from 58.1%.