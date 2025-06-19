Japan recorded 2,946 mountain-related accidents last year, involving 3,357 individuals, according to data released Thursday by the National Police Agency.

While both figures mark a slight decline from record highs in 2023 — down 180 cases and 211 people respectively — the numbers remain the third-highest on record, underscoring a persistently high level of incidents.

The number of fatalities and missing persons in 2024 stood at 300, a decrease of 35 from the previous year.

Among the most accident-prone areas were the Tanzawa Mountains with 174 people involved in accidents, the Chichibu Mountains with 151, the Mount Takao area with 131, and Mount Fuji with 83. By prefecture, Nagano reported the highest number of incidents at 350, followed by Hokkaido with 226 and Kanagawa with 209.

By age group, people in their 70s accounted for the largest share at 771, with those age 60 and above comprising roughly half of all cases.

“There’s been a growing interest in hiking, and we’re seeing more accidents on low-elevation mountains near the Tokyo metropolitan area,” the agency said. “Don’t let your guard down. Prepare properly, bring the right gear, and make sure to submit a climbing plan.”

Foreign tourists were involved in 99 incidents, with a total of 135 people affected. That figure remains largely unchanged from the previous year, but still exceeds prepandemic levels.

Translated by The Japan Times