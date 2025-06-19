Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, scion of the kingdom's most prominent political dynasty, faces an abrupt end to her short career freighted with a family history of power, protests and coups.

The 38-year-old accepted King Maha Vajiralongkorn's command to form a government last August, barely two years after she entered politics.

The country's youngest premier and the third Shinawatra to hold the role, Paetongtarn has been heading an uneasy coalition between her Pheu Thai party and a group of conservative, pro-military parties.