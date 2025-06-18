A senior official of the U.S. President Donald Trump administration is planning to travel to Belarus in the coming days to meet the country's president, according to four sources briefed on the matter, as ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia remain deadlocked.

If the official, Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg, meets Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, he would be the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the authoritarian state in years.

The precise agenda of the meeting is unclear, though Kellogg in private has portrayed the trip as a step that could help jump-start peace talks aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine, said two of the sources, who requested anonymity as the trip has not been made public.