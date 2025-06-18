Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will leave the Group of Seven summit on Tuesday with new aid from host Canada for its war against invader Russia but without a joint statement of support from members or a chance to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The G7 wealthy nations struggled to find unity over the conflict in Ukraine after Trump expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and left a day early to address the Israel-Iran conflict from Washington.

Canada dropped plans for the G7 to issue a strong statement on the war in Ukraine after resistance from the United States, a Canadian official told reporters. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Ottawa would provide 2 billion Canadian dollars ($1.47 billion) in new military assistance for Kyiv as well as impose new financial sanctions.