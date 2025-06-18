Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung have held their first in-person talks, with the two leaders agreeing to promote the “stable development” of ties, in an early signal of how the neighbors’ at-times-fractious relationship might unfold under the new administration in Seoul.

“Under the leadership of President Lee Jae-myung and myself, we agreed to promote close communication between the two governments to achieve the stable development of Japan-South Korea relations,” Ishiba told a news conference Tuesday following the conclusion of a Group of Seven (G7) summit in western Canada.

Meeting for 30 minutes on the sidelines of the summit, the two leaders also pledged to work closely with their mutual ally, the United States, to rein in North Korea’s nuclear and missile ambitions.