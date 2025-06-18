House of Councilors lawmaker Yasuhiko Funago, who has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, on Tuesday announced his intention not to seek another term in this summer's Upper House election and to retire from politics.

At his news conference in the Diet building, a statement prepared by Funago, 67, also deputy leader of the opposition party Reiwa Shinsengumi, was read using the automatic speech function of a personal computer, as he is unable to use his own voice.

Funago explained that he has been working hard because he believes that it is not healthy that only some strong men can be active in the Diet. However, he added that it would be difficult for him to serve another six-year term, considering his age and physical strength.

Funago was first elected to the Upper House in 2019. His election led to reforms aimed at boosting accessibility in the Diet, such as allowing proxy voting by assistants.