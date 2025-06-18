Japan Post said Tuesday that it will accept the revocation of its general motor truck transport business permit over its failure to conduct mandatory alcohol and health checks on delivery drivers nationwide.

The company has already submitted a written statement to the transport ministry.

The ministry is expected to revoke the permit by the end of this month at the earliest, making the company unable to use about 2,500 delivery trucks and other vehicles at a total of about 330 post offices across the country for five years.