The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) issued its first warning under the freelance law Tuesday to two major publishers, alleging that they failed to specify transaction conditions to writers and photographers.

Shogakukan and Kobunsha, both based in Tokyo, were urged to take preventive measures under the law, which came into effect in November 2024.

The law requires companies that outsource work to freelancers to clearly indicate terms and conditions, including pay amounts.

According to the FTC, Shogakukan failed to notify such terms as remuneration amounts and payment dates to 191 people, including writers and photographers, in December 2024. They were entrusted mainly with magazine manuscripts and photos as well as hair and makeup for models.

If no payment date is specified, companies have to pay the fees on the day they receive the manuscripts and other materials, but Shogakukan did not.

Kobunsha treated 31 people similarly between November 2024 and February this year.