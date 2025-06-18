Japan’s parliament passed a bill to amend a law on Wednesday to specifically ban advertising and promotional content that directs users to overseas online casinos as it steps up efforts to curb offshore gambling.

While many gambling platforms legally operate outside of Japan, using overseas sites to bet from within the nation still constitutes a criminal offense.

The revised law on countermeasures against gambling addiction, approved by the Upper House, explicitly outlaws the establishment and operation of online casinos and related apps within Japan and also prohibits attempts to funnel users to overseas gambling platforms, even if those sites operate legally in their home countries.