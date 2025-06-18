The Japanese Defense Ministry has made the rare decision to release a map depicting the movements of the Chinese military’s two aircraft carriers in recent weeks — an unusual effort apparently aimed at drawing attention to Beijing’s naval activities in the Pacific.

China’s two operating carriers were spotted conducting simultaneous operations in the Pacific for the first time last week, in what Japanese defense officials have said is a significant expansion of Chinese naval activities.

The ministry released the map late Tuesday detailing the Chinese carriers’ positions from May 25 through Monday in order to highlight the unusual duration of their operations. It is rare for the ministry to disclose the movements of foreign warships.