North Korea will send thousands of military construction workers and sappers to Russia's Kursk region to help rebuild it after a Ukrainian incursion that North Korean troops helped Moscow repel this year, a senior Russian security official said on Tuesday.

Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Russia's Security Council and a former defense minister with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, spoke after talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, their second such encounter in just two weeks.

Shoigu said he was carrying out what he said were "special instructions" from Putin.