India and Canada agreed Tuesday to return ambassadors to each other's capitals, turning the page on a bitter spat over an assassination as Canada's new leader welcomed his counterpart, Narendra Modi.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who took office in March, invited Modi to the Canadian Rockies as a guest at the summit of the Group of Seven major economies.

Carney's predecessor, Justin Trudeau, last year publicly accused India of involvement in the assassination of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil and expelled the Indian ambassador, triggering a furious reciprocal response from India.