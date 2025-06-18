Tens of thousands of Cambodians took to the streets of Phnom Penh on Wednesday for an official rally to support the government's actions in its recent border dispute with Thailand.

A massive crowd led by Deputy Prime Minister Hun Many — Prime Minister Hun Manet's youngest brother — joined a "Solidarity March" to support Cambodia's government and troops stationed on the border with Thailand.

Singing patriotic songs and flourishing Cambodian flags and portraits of Hun Manet and his father, former leader Hun Sen, supporters marched to the Independence Monument in the heart of the capital.