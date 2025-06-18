Three Australians were arrested in Indonesia over the murder of a male compatriot on the resort island of Bali and face the death penalty, police said Wednesday, after a dayslong manhunt.

Authorities had been searching for several suspects over the shooting of Zivan Radmanovic, a 32-year-old Australian national, on Saturday.

He was killed when two people burst into his villa in the tourist hub of Badung and at least one opened fire. A second man, 34-year-old Sanar Ghanim, was seriously wounded in the attack.