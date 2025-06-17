The United Nations said on Monday that it was drastically scaling back its global humanitarian aid plans due to the "deepest funding cuts ever" — leaving tens of millions of people facing dire straits.

The U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said it was seeking $29 billion in funding for 2025 compared to the $44 billion originally requested in December, in a "hyper-prioritised" appeal.

UNHCR, the U.N. refugee agency, said later on Monday that it would have to terminate 3,500 jobs, cutting 30% of its workforce costs, as aid funding evaporates.