After fleeing Ukraine with her new-born baby and toddler in 2022, Lidiia rebuilt her life Britain, but now the 36-year-old fears she will have to return next year because there is no easy way to get the right to permanently stay in her new home.

With the Russian invasion well into its third year and little sign of peace, Lidiia, who asked to use a pseudonym to protect her privacy, is terrified for her children.

"Even if they say there's a ceasefire ... I will have in my mind that in five, six years, (the Russians) are going to be back," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.