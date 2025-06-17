Russia launched hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles at Ukraine on Tuesday, hitting dozens of civilian targets in Kyiv including a large apartment block, killing at least 15 people and wounding scores, Ukrainian officials said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russian forces sent more than 440 drones and 32 missiles at Ukraine. He described the destruction in Kyiv as among the "most horrific" in the capital of the war.

"Such attacks are pure terrorism. The whole world, the United States, and Europe must finally respond as a civilized society responds to terrorists. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin does this solely because he can afford to continue the war."