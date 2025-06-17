Israel and Iran exchanged missile fire for a fifth consecutive day Tuesday, as the Israeli military said it had killed Iran's top military commander amid rising fears of a wider conflict.

The Israeli military said it killed Ali Shadmani in an overnight strike, calling him the closest figure to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a statement, the military said following "a sudden opportunity overnight, the (Israeli air force) struck a staffed command center in the heart of Tehran and eliminated Ali Shadmani, the wartime chief of staff, the most senior military commander and the closest figure to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei."