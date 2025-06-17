As Iran fires masses of ballistic missiles, Israel’s vaunted air defenses are being tested like never before.

Iran launched around 200 such missiles at Israel on Friday night — in retaliation for a wave of Israeli strikes that day — and 70 or so on Saturday evening, according to the Israel Defense Forces. More came on Sunday and Monday.

In total, Tehran’s sent 370 ballistic missiles toward Israel, with around 30 hitting targets in the country, the Israeli government says. They have killed 24 people and injured almost 600.