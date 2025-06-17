France shut down the main Israeli company stands at the International Paris Air Show on Monday for refusing to remove attack weapons from display, sparking a furious response from Israel and inflaming tensions between the traditional allies.

Stands including those of Elbit Systems, Rafael, IAI and Uvision were blocked off with black partitions before the start of the world's biggest aviation trade fair. Smaller Israeli stands, which did not have hardware on display, and an Israeli Ministry of Defense stand, remained open.

France, a long-time Israeli ally, has gradually hardened its position on the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over its actions in the Gaza Strip and military interventions abroad.