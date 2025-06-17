Much of eastern Japan and the Pacific side of the Tohoku region experienced extreme heat on Tuesday, with temperatures soaring above 35 degrees Celsius in many areas, the Meteorological Agency said.

The agency warned of heat waves throughout the week as a high-pressure system stretches across eastern and northern Japan.

By Tuesday afternoon, the city of Kofu in Yamanashi Prefecture recorded a temperature of 38.2 C, while the mercury hit 37.7 C in the city of Takasaki in Gunma Prefecture, 37.6 C in the city of Shizuoka, and 36.8 C in Hachioji in Tokyo.