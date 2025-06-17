Opposition parties on Tuesday submitted a motion to dismiss the chairman of the House of Representatives' Financial Affairs Committee for refusing to hold deliberations on a bill to abolish the provisional gasoline tax rate.

The parties include the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Nippon Ishin no Kai and the Democratic Party for the People.

The full Lower House may dismiss the committee chairman, Tatsunori Ibayashi of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, if the opposition camp units to vote for the motion.

The battle between the ruling and opposition camps is intensifying toward the end of the current ordinary session of parliament on Sunday and ahead of the House of Councilors election this summer.