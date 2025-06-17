A meeting between Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump in Canada on Monday failed to yield an agreement on tariffs or a breakthrough of any kind, despite repeated suggestions in recent weeks that progress was being made in trade negotiations.

“We have been exploring the possibility of reaching an agreement until the very last moment. However, there are still points where our perceptions do not align, and therefore, we have not yet reached a comprehensive agreement as a whole,” Ishiba told reporters.

He said there was a frank exchange of views during the 30-minute conversation in Canada, and added that the two leaders had agreed to further advance the negotiations in an effort to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.