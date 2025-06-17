The opposition Democratic Party for the People on Tuesday announced its campaign promises for this summer's election of the House of Councilors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, with the focus primarily on boosting people's take-home pay through tax cuts.

The party promised a temporary reduction in the consumption tax rate to 5% from the current 10%, the abolition of the provisional gasoline tax surcharge and an increase in the minimum annual taxable income level to ¥1.78 million.

"Through wage hikes and the return to the people of national tax revenues that increased due to the yen's weakening, we'll aim to realize 'a summer of increased take-home pay,'" the party said.