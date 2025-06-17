Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, agreed Monday to enhance bilateral security cooperation.

In a 20-minute meeting held on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Kananaskis, Canada, Ishiba and Carney confirmed that their countries will sign early an agreement to share classified information and an accord allowing defense equipment exports to each other's nations.

This is the first time for the two leaders to hold talks in person.

They also discussed the global economy, hurt by U.S. tariff measures, and agreed to strengthen cooperation in liquefied natural gas and small modular reactor projects involving Japanese companies and in the fields of storage batteries and critical minerals.