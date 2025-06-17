Japanese auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei is now testing clothes with perovskite solar cells, which are thin, light and flexible like film, at the Osaka Expo.

To prevent heatstroke for workers in the searing sun, the company aims for the commercial use of smart wear with a cooling fan powered by electricity generated by perovskite solar cells.

The cells, which were jointly developed with a startup company, weigh just 10 grams each. Thanks to their lightness and an attached power storage device that utilizes technology for controlling high-frequency power sources, the clothing can be used for a long time.

At the Osaka Expo, some 10 pavilion guides are using the clothing for technical demonstrations on the proper size of the cells.

Shinichiro Fuki, a Toyoda Gosei official, said that the expo is very suitable for demonstration experiments in terms of the number and diversity of visitors, and there is no place in Japan that can replace the event.

"We are eager to uncover any problems and accelerate development," he said.

Since June 1, companies in Japan have been required to set up systems to find and report workers at risk of heatstroke and draw up first-aid procedures.

Toyoda Gosei aims to launch commercial use of the smart wear in 2027.