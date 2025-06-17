Taiwan aims to start producing its own blood bags — a key item for saving lives on the battlefield — adding to signs President Lai Ching-te is stepping up preparations for a potential conflict with China.

The health ministry has been working closely with other government agencies, including the National Security Council, to enhance Taiwan’s medical preparedness for emergencies, Deputy Health Minister Lin Ching-yi said. Strengthening domestic production capacity for key medical supplies, including blood bags, is a part of the strategy, she said, as was ensuring that imports of medical supplies were secure.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine have underscored the risks of relying solely on foreign sources for essential medicines and medical equipment,” Lin said. Ukraine’s health care resources have been strained during its fighting with Russia, leading to shortages of oxygen, medications and more.