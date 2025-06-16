President Donald Trump arrives in Canada as the center of attention for a Group of Seven summit of world leaders whose main purpose will be to mollify him — and one where spiraling conflict in the Middle East offers another test of its unity.

Trump was traveling Sunday night to Kananaskis, Alberta, for the first big international summit of his second term. Wary of opening new rifts with the U.S. president, other G7 leaders won’t even try for a statement of unity on matters such as Ukraine or climate change.

It’s not even clear that they will be able to demonstrate a sense of common purpose over the conflict between Israel and Iran that began with Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear sites late last week. Those strikes continued over the weekend, fanning fears of a regional war.