French President Emmanuel Macron said France would be available to conduct joint exercises to improve security in Greenland, the Danish territory coveted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Greenland is subject to preying ambitions,” Macron told reporters in Nuuk, Greenland, Sunday alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. "Everyone thinks — in France and in the EU — that Greenland shall neither be sold nor taken.”

The French president said a U.S. annexation would be a "crazy” scenario and called for joint exercises in the Arctic region, including Baltic and Nordic states, with Canada and even with the U.S.