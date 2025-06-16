Group of Seven leaders are heading to a mountain resort in the Canadian Rockies this weekend for their first gathering since Donald Trump returned to the White House.

Last time Canada hosted the G7 summit in 2018, Trump blew up the final communique after departing on Air Force One and called former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "very dishonest & weak.” This year, Israel’s attack on Iranian nuclear sites threatens to crowd out well-laid plans to make progress on trade and security.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is hosting an eclectic gathering that will involve a clutch of high-level guests, including Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Narendra Modi from India and Mexico’s Claudia Sheinbaum. Australia’s Anthony Albanese could prove another flash point since he’s under pressure because Trump is considering scrapping a critical submarine deal.