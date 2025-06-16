Israel has multilayered air defenses against attacks by Iran, which has fired hundreds of ballistic missiles and suicide drones at Israel since Friday, as the Middle East rivals trade heavy blows.

Israel has been honing its air defenses since coming under Iraqi Scud salvos in the 1991 Gulf War, in addition to receiving support from the U.S., which has provided its ally with advanced anti-missile equipment.

An Israeli military official said Saturday that the defensive umbrella had an "80 or 90% success rate," but emphasised that no system is 100% perfect, meaning that some Iranian missiles were breaking through the shield.